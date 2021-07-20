Edward Donovan changes stable and parts ways with Frank Warren

Edward Donovan [1-0] has parted company with veteran promoter Frank Warren.

The former underage amateur standout will reveal a new managerial and promotional team at a press conference in Scotland this weekend.

The younger brother of the Andy Lee trained Top Rank prospect, Paddy Donovan teamed up with Frank Warren in March of 2020, but looks set to take a different promotional path moving forward.

The pandemic played its part but many Irish fans had questioned Warren’s promotion of the European Junior gold medal winner. A debut was long about coming and when it came it came with very little fanfare from the English fight maker. It would appear those around the teen had similar issues with the lack of activity and noise around a fighter eager to make his mark in what he calls ‘the family business – and a change will be confirmed this coming weekend as a result.

Irish-boxing.com understands the decision to part ways was made by Team Donovan and not Warren, who looks set to add Dylan Moran to British champion Anthony Cacace, exciting prospect Caoimhin Agyarko and Dub Willow Hayden on the list of Irish fighters on his books.

The young prospect, who did manage to fight under Warren, defeating Matthew King at the Copper Box Arena in March, confirmed the change when speaking on social media.

He revealed there will be a press conference in Aberdeen to announce details in full.

The fact the yet to be confirmed managerail outfit are holding a press conference, suggests they are big on the youngster.

Irish-boxing.com understands Donvan’s brother-in-law Jason Harty will make the same move, trading Warren for a Scottish-based team.