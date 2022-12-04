December title defence for Lee Reeves

Lee Reeves [9(6)-1] will make the first defence of his NABF light welterweight strap in Canada later this month.

The Limerick fighter won the transformative title by beating Mexican opposition on Cinco De Mayo to win a first career title in May.

The southpaw shut out Sebastian Diaz Maldonado to win a title, that Spike O’Sullivan and former world champion Andy Lee used to further their careers, at the Rebel Entertainment Centre.

The 27-year-old Limerick fighter returns to the same venue to make his first defence, taking on a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Lee Baxter Promotions card come December 18.

The Treaty County southpaw was linked to Sean McComb and an all Irish bout on the same card Paddy Donovan and BUI middleweight Celtic champ Graham McCormack appear – but instead fights on the undercard of Josh Lupia versus Lanardo Tyner in Canada.

Speaking on line Reeves said: “I’ve been working since my last fight for this so to be able to close out the year in style is a blessing. I will set my intentions for 2023 with this performance.”