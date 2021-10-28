Headline News News Pro News 

Debut Date Confirmed for Kristina McCafferty

Jonny Stapleton

Kristina McCafferty has secured a debut date and will punch for pay next month.

The talented Belfast fighter revealed her pro path plans earlier this year and was confirmed as Unified Promotions first signing in August.

Now the 25-year-old EU Youth gold, European Youth silver and Commonwealth silver medal winner has a debut date and will compete in the pro ring for the first time on November 26.

McCafferty will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Dinner Show at the Doubletree by Hilton in Sheffield.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when she signed a contract with United Promotions the flyweight was enjoying the feeling of being wanted, particularly as it was a big turnaround from the latter stage of her amateur career where she felt marginalized.

“I was so devastated after the Olympics was a no go,” McCafferty told Irish-boxing.com.

“I lost the love for the sport and I feel now is the perfect time to start my new journey as a professional boxer. I have the love back like never before, thanks to Sussanah Schofield.

“I’m glad to say goodbye to amateur boxing. I’ve made some lifelong friends and there are some great people in the sport but it was time for me to move on.

“I’m still only 25, I have a lot more to give. Now I feel I have the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and prove this is where I’m meant to be.”

The Schofield run United Promotions will be promoting female boxers only and have some interesting plans.

It’s been reported that the new to the scene fight makers have eight TV dates organized on a platform accessible on Sky.

There has also been talk of a Female Fight League, which the St John Bosco graduate would compete in, although it seems like a relatively small hall start.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Brendan Irvine vows to stay focused following Niall Farrell “wake-up call”

Joe O'Neill

Tyson Fury believes McGregor returning to boxing would be great for the sport

Jonny Stapleton

Nolan edges through at European Championship

Joe O'Neill