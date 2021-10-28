Debut Date Confirmed for Kristina McCafferty

Kristina McCafferty has secured a debut date and will punch for pay next month.

The talented Belfast fighter revealed her pro path plans earlier this year and was confirmed as Unified Promotions first signing in August.

Now the 25-year-old EU Youth gold, European Youth silver and Commonwealth silver medal winner has a debut date and will compete in the pro ring for the first time on November 26.

McCafferty will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on a Dinner Show at the Doubletree by Hilton in Sheffield.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when she signed a contract with United Promotions the flyweight was enjoying the feeling of being wanted, particularly as it was a big turnaround from the latter stage of her amateur career where she felt marginalized.

“I was so devastated after the Olympics was a no go,” McCafferty told Irish-boxing.com.

“I lost the love for the sport and I feel now is the perfect time to start my new journey as a professional boxer. I have the love back like never before, thanks to Sussanah Schofield.

“I’m glad to say goodbye to amateur boxing. I’ve made some lifelong friends and there are some great people in the sport but it was time for me to move on.

“I’m still only 25, I have a lot more to give. Now I feel I have the perfect opportunity to showcase my skills and prove this is where I’m meant to be.”

The Schofield run United Promotions will be promoting female boxers only and have some interesting plans.

It’s been reported that the new to the scene fight makers have eight TV dates organized on a platform accessible on Sky.

There has also been talk of a Female Fight League, which the St John Bosco graduate would compete in, although it seems like a relatively small hall start.