David McDonagh Delighted to Finally get over the Finish line

David J McDonagh was delighted to get the job done at the fourth attempt.

It wasn’t quite a case of fourth time fortunate as the underage champ was a deserved winner of the 92kg Under-18 National Championship final but after falling short on three previous occasion did new champ did feel his luck came in.

The Olympic BC fighter, who beat Joe Hutchinson of Neilstown in the decider, explained how he stopped boxing for two-plus years and never envisioned Irish title success when he returned in October.

That’s not to say the success didn’t mean the world to him.

“To win the title…it means a lot because I lost in the semi-finals of my first, second, and third All-Irelands. Last week was my first semifinal win, so the main thing was to get the job done. I was out of boxing for 2 or 3 years. I just came back in October and had no plans of going for anything,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

McDonagh now goes from not aiming for any success to a European medal hopeful.

“My main target is to do well in the Europeans, starting in April and hopefully medal out there.”

