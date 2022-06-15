‘Crazy’ – Gary Cully Bemused By Lack of Promotional Interest

Gary Cully [14(8)-0] can’t understand why promoters are not fighting for his signature.

The lightweight prospect has always had massive faith in his talent and wasn’t shy about telling people he has what it takes to reach the highest level.

The Naas talent was also vocal about being aware he has to earn passage to the top and that he had to prove to the wider public he was as good as he, and in fairness, many in Ireland, say he is.

‘The Diva’ called for one chance to prove his potential and was confident that once given the opportunity he would transform the trajectory of his career.

He was handed the platform and the fight to kick start that transformation when he traded leather against former world champion Miguel Vazquez on the undercard of Michael Conlan – Leigh Wood in March.

The Sarto stylist delivered as promised, stopping the Mexican in sensational fashion to much acclaim. Such was the performance Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn told Irish-boxing.com : “Gary Cully was unbelievable, no one really does that to Vazquez.”

At that stage it looked like Cully was primed to secure promotional backing and it was said the Pete Taylor trained fighter had options.

However, nothing has transpired since and he can’t grasp why.

Speaking online he said: “14-0, Irish Champion, WBO European Champion, WBA #7 WBO #8 with no promotional backing Boxing crazy sometimes.”

Irish-boxing.com understands there is promotional interest but no concrete moves as of yet. Some have suggested as a former MTK fighter the Kildare favourite may have to navigate a cooling-off period before receiving an official contract offer – but plenty of fighters once signed to the now dissolved management company have been handed contracts and fight dates over the last few months.