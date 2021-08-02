Conlan vs Dohney Feile TV details confirmed

Fite TV have staged a mini coup and secured the UK and Irish TV rights to the eagerly anticipated Feile Fight Night.

The new online platform was today confirmed as a broadcast partner for the fight and will air one of the best cards to come to Belfast in quite some time.

The bill, which is topped by the all-Irish world-level clash between Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny, will be shown on ESPN+ across America but will be on new online service Fite TV this side of the Atlantic.

Conlan’s last visit to the Falls Park and the last card to take part on the Feile was shown live on BT Sports, but Fite Tv have stepped in and snapped up what should prove an entertaining and atmospheric show.

Irish-boxing.com understands Sky Sports who have a relationship with Top Rank, who promote the show alongside Conlan Boxing, expressed an interest in broadcasting the show but scheduling issues prevented them from exploring it further.

Michael Conlan goes up against TJ Doheny on the top of the bill Lee McGregor defends his European bantamweight title against Vincent Legrand, Sergei Gorokhov defends his WBC International Silver super-middleweight title against Padraig McCrory, Tyrone McKenna fights Mexican Felix Rose, Sean McComb faces Vincent Martin Rodriguez, James McGivern returns, Fearghus Quinn competes, and Callum Bradley is back in action.