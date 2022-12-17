Coach of former Katie Taylor rival offers to train World Youth Champ Katelynn Phelan

American coach Rick Ramos has made an out of the blue offer to train Katelynn Phelan [5(1)-0] .

The trainer of former Katie Taylor foe and undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill made his willingness to work with the Kildare talent known via social media late on Friday night.

Speaking online the Chicago native said “If Katelynn Phelan decides to come back, I’d help train her.”

Serious excitement started to brew with regard to the Kildare prospect when she dominated and stopped Jessica Shadko to pick up the WBC world youth title in Germany in the February of 2020 – but she has slipped off the radar since.

Rather than kick on the talented ‘Smiling Assassian’ kicked back somewhat and took time out of the sport. The younger sister of pro Allan Phelan did register a win over former Katie Taylor foe Karina Kopinska Luxemburg last year but hasn’t been seen in the squared circle since.

In September of this year the 22-year-old talent suggested she was ready to return and was on the comeback trail.

Ramos has obviously got wind of the former underage standouts plans and expressed an interest in working with her.

It’s not the first time the coach has discussed Phelan, he previously attempted to build a fight between the former Boxing Ireland fighter and Summer Lynn.

Speaking previously Ramos said it was the ideal fit for the undercard of a any Katie Taylor vs Jessica McCaskill rematch undercard.

Phelan first five pro fights played out with Niall Barrett and her father in her corner.