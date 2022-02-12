Cliona Darcy to Live the European Dream

Cliona Darcy kept her European dream alive in the National Stadium last week.

The Tobar Pheadair fighter has set her sights on winning continental honours and has given herself the chance to do so after tasting national success last week.

Darcy claimed victory in the 81kg Under-18 National Championship final thanks to victory over old foe Brianna Ryan from St Brigids Kildare at the National Stadium.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the victory she revealed she would not set her sights on the under-18 European Championships which are scheduled for Bulgaria and April.

The Irish champion also hinted that she will look to get down off her toes more moving forward.

“I started off well but maybe I should have boxed a bit more rather than danced. I was dancing around really but a few more shots definitely could have been thrown,” she said before revealing a European goal.

“I don’t wanna look too far ahead but definitely the Europeans has always been a big goal for me.”