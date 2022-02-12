Amateur Headline News News 

Cliona Darcy to Live the European Dream

Jonny Stapleton

Cliona Darcy kept her European dream alive in the National Stadium last week.

The Tobar Pheadair fighter has set her sights on winning continental honours and has given herself the chance to do so after tasting national success last week.

Darcy claimed victory in the 81kg Under-18 National Championship final thanks to victory over old foe Brianna Ryan from St Brigids Kildare at the National Stadium.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after the victory she revealed she would not set her sights on the under-18 European Championships which are scheduled for Bulgaria and April.

The Irish champion also hinted that she will look to get down off her toes more moving forward.

“I started off well but maybe I should have boxed a bit more rather than danced. I was dancing around really but a few more shots definitely could have been thrown,” she said before revealing a European goal.

“I don’t wanna look too far ahead but definitely the Europeans has always been a big goal for me.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

