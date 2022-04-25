Carl Frampton Reveals the Fighter he Regrets not Sharing the Ring With

Carl Frampton has revealed the one that got away.

‘The Jackal’ has shared the one fighter he wished he had shared the wing with – and it might surprise a few.

The former two-weight world champion and Irish fight legend, says he would have loved to have traded leather with Oscar Valdez.

The American was first mentioned early in Frampton’s world title reign but tentatively so. The Belfast fighter, who won world titles at super bantam and featherweight, was more strongly linked to the Top Rank fighter at different stages in 2017 and 2019.

However, despite positive talks and apparent willingness from both sides the fight never materialized, much to the now-retired Frampton’s regret.

Speaking to We Love Sport at the Sports Bar and Grill, Frampton said: “Oscar Valdez. I would love to have fought Oscar Valdez, I think it would have been an amazing fight.

“And it was talked about for quite a while; quite a number of years. And it looked like it could have maybe happened towards the end of my career.

“But I got filled in in my last fight, so it wasn’t to be.

“But I would have loved the Oscar Valdez fight.”

If Frampton retired after he lost to Jamel Herring as he attempted to become a three-weight word champion just over a year ago.

Valdez is currently WBC world super-featherweight champion and fights WBO titlist Shakur Stevenson on April 30in Las Vegas.

Speaking in 2019 when asking Valdez to stay at featherweight Frampton said: “It’s a fight I would love and would be a candidate for fight of the year without a doubt. He can move up to super featherweight after that.”