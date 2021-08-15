Brothers in Law set for Town Hall Brawl – Limerick Duo Secure Scottish Date

Brothers in law Jason Harty and Edward Donovan will fight for the first time since parting with Frank Warren in Scotland in October.

The talented young prospects turned over with the veteran TV-aligned promoter in the Spring of 2020 – and both debuted on a Queensbury card in March of this year, Donvan beating Matthew King and Harty out pointing Kearon Harris.

The pair have since migrated and teamed up with Northern Sporting Club, an Aberdeen-based promotional and management outfit.

The standout underage stars will make their debut under a new team, who Irish-boxing.com understands have assured them six fights a year, in Scotland in October. Both will appear in Elgin on October 16 against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

Speaking upon signing the duo the Aberdeen-based promotions, management and training setup run by the McAlister brothers David and Matthew, revealed they had Limerick fight plans.

“Northern Sporting Club have big plans and running shows in Limerick where Edward and Jason are from. That is something we will be looking into very shortly,” one-half of the managerial team said.

Pre pandemic shows in Waterford and Castlebar have proved the regional approach works and Limerick has access to a number of ticket selling pros at present including Top Rank’s Paddy Donovan, Lee Reeves, Graham McCormack, Siobhan O’Leary and Boxing Ireland’s Jaime Morrissey, the Northern Sporting Club duo among others.

Regardless of where the underage continental gold medal winners fight, the McAlister are aware they have two talents on their hands.

“We are delighted to have signed both stand-out Irish amateurs and undefeated professional boxers. I think it shows how far we have come and the reputation we have within the game that boxers of this caliber are willing to put their careers in our hands “ David McAllister said.

“When I got a message from Edward’s father Martin about coming over to see us I never imagined that we would actually manage to get this deal over the line, but when they got here, seen the gym and set up I could see that they were impressed,” added Matty McAllister.