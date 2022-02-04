Brazilian ‘Knockout Artist’ Next For Connor Coyle

Connor Coyle risks his perfect record against Brazilian ‘knockout artist’ Rodrigo Lopes [8(7)-1(1)] Saturday, February 19 at Memorial Hall in Melrose, MA.

Coyle, who is targeting a breakout year in 2022, was initially slated to face rugged contender Guido Nicolas Pitto of Argentina but he was forced to withdraw.

The Derry favourite now takes on Fire Fist promotional stablemate Lopes over eight later this month.

Lopes comes to the fight with seven knockouts from eight wins, suggesting he does carry serious power. However, it has to be noted all those knockouts were against fighters with losing records. The one time he stepped up – last time out against Mark Reyes Jr – he was stopped in a round.

The Brazilian makes the move from ‘weight drained’ welterweight to full-fledged middle for this fight and his team claim the benefits of the move will be visible come February 19.

The eight round Coyle-Lopes matchup is also for the ABF Continental Americas Middleweight title.

Headlining is an international super middleweight battle featuring 2012 Olympic medalist Yamaguchi Falcao of Brazil and Fernando Ezequiel Farias of Argentina.

Joseph Fernandez of St Petersburg, FL by way of Springfield, MA fights for the first time in The Bay State when he meets Gonzalo Dallera in an eight rounder.

“Down and Dirty” features a total of 12 fights including lightweight Alejandro Paulino, heavyweight Donnie Palmer, welterweight Eric Goff, cruiserweight Bernard Joseph and junior welterweight Marqus Bates in separate bouts.

“We’ve got a nice mix of local boxers and world-class global talent on this card,” said Michael Reyes of Reyes Boxing. “The Boston region has a large Irish and Brazilian population, so there should be strong support for Connor Coyle and Yamaguchi Falcao as well.”