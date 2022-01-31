Boxing betting: it’s you against a part-timer

Fight fans love to make predictions and place bets on upcoming bouts. Visit any respected online betting app, and you’ll find boxing near the head of the homepage. The noble art enjoys similar interest levels as tennis, darts and snooker. Traders at your favourite bookies know and understand the popularity of the fight game, and that’s why they don’t hold back on their coverage of the big events.

Some apps even give their boxing bettors an eye-catching deal when you register for a betting account, make your first deposit and place a bet. The best of these deals come in the form of bet £10 get £30 welcome offers. This article explains how you can land your free bet on boxing today and use it to floor the bookies. Watching the big fight live on TV is thrilling but targeting a profit from your bets while you enjoy the action is something quite special.

How to get your free bet

Like the one mentioned above, all major online betting apps offer new customers a welcome bonus free bet. This is a marketing tool designed to encourage you to sign up with one bookie while ignoring the competition in what has become a fiercely competitive market. You must be a new customer to land the welcome bonus, but there’s no restriction on how many different sportsbooks you can join.

To get your share of the welcome bonus free bet, you must register an account. This takes just a few minutes to complete and can be done on your desktop computer or mobile. Visit the homepage of your chosen bookie and click the Join button. Fill in the registration form, create a username and password, make your first deposit of £10 or more and place a qualifying bet on sports. When that wager has a result, the £30 free bet will be added to your account balance.

The importance of being patient

If you are a regular bettor on boxing, you probably already know that most bookies offer similar odds on the top fights. The industry’s big names are first up with their odds then the smaller firms copy, tweak, if need be, and then publish. You will see minor differences in bookies’ odds, but there will be nothing major.

Most boxing bets are placed before the fight begins, but there’s value in remaining patient. When betting pre-fight, you are second guessing several important factors such as the fitness of both boxers, the influence of the crowd, and the referee’s mood. It’s difficult enough to make a consistent profit from boxing betting without those uncertainties. But there’s a better way.

When betting in-play, you have the upper hand. The main advantage is that the bookie you are betting will assign an in-play trader to cover the fight. They will take the original odds and move them to reflect the flow of the contest. You can bet at any stage of the bout.

Take your chance

The bookie won’t have a dedicated boxing in-play trader but, instead, they’ll draft in someone from another sport, such as tennis. That means, if you fancy yourself as a bit of a boxing expert, you are taking on a part-timer. A tennis trader with a quiet night in the office, you’ve got to fancy yourself in those circumstances.

Watch the fight closely, look for any hints, tips, or clues, and then react and place your bets before the in-play trader changes the odds. Are both fighters being cautious? Back over 6.5 rounds. Is it a slugfest? Take one to win by stoppage. Does one fighter have an injury, such as a cut? Back the opponent to win by KO/TKO. When betting in-play rather than pre-fight, you’re in control.