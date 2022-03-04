Headline News News Pro News 

‘Big Things Coming’ – Kerry Teen Sings Management Agreement Ahead of Third pro Fight

Jonny Stapleton

Liam Walsh‘s link up with Carl Greaves Promotions became official today.

The Kerry fighter signed a three-year management deal with the busy promoter.

Walsh [2-0] fought on a Greaves show in November, defeating Seamus Devlin over four rounds in Newark.

The Tony Davitt managed fighter then confirmed a second Greaves and Newark fight date and trades leather on the latest Greaves Promotion card this weekend.

Rumour had surfaced re a stronger link up between Ireland’s second youngest pro [Walsh is a few months older than Cain Lewis] and Greaves as well as Greaves and Tony Davitt.

One half of the rumour became truth today – and with Greaves also revealing he’s secured an Irish managers licence more Irish fighters may benefit from the relationship.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Irish trio weigh in ahead of RTE broadcast European Semi finals

irishboxing

Teenage Irish amateur star to turn pro

Joe O'Neill

Crucial fights ahead for RIO hopefuls Ward and Joyce

irishboxing