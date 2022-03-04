‘Big Things Coming’ – Kerry Teen Sings Management Agreement Ahead of Third pro Fight

Liam Walsh‘s link up with Carl Greaves Promotions became official today.

The Kerry fighter signed a three-year management deal with the busy promoter.

Walsh [2-0] fought on a Greaves show in November, defeating Seamus Devlin over four rounds in Newark.

The Tony Davitt managed fighter then confirmed a second Greaves and Newark fight date and trades leather on the latest Greaves Promotion card this weekend.

Rumour had surfaced re a stronger link up between Ireland’s second youngest pro [Walsh is a few months older than Cain Lewis] and Greaves as well as Greaves and Tony Davitt.

One half of the rumour became truth today – and with Greaves also revealing he’s secured an Irish managers licence more Irish fighters may benefit from the relationship.