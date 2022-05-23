Believer McKeever sets his sights on European gold

Eugene McKeever is ready to show Europe what he is all about.

Holy Family Drogheda fighter has established himself as the #1 in one of the most competitive weight classes in Ireland and is now testing his talent on the International stage.

The 23-year-old Armagh fighter wore the crest of Ireland at the World Championships in Belgrade last October and has since been selected to represent his country at the European Championships which glove off in Armenia today.

The welterweight goes into the competition confident he can make an impact and fight his way to the top of the podium.

“‘I’m very confident,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“My weight class is perfect now, my mix of speed and power along with the added ring IQ of my coaches makes me believe I can now win this tournament.”

McKeever made his major international tournament debut at the Worlds and claims the experience gained there and the added time with the High Performance plays a big part in his confidence.

“I feel after being involved in big tournaments like the World Championships I gained the needed experience to showcase my skills at International level,” he adds.

“Time spent in the High Performance has given me time to gel with coaches and other members of the panel to take the best out of me and make me a champion.”

Team Ireland:

48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

Dmitri Dmitruk

Damian Kennedy