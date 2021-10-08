Amanda Serrano Ready to Prove she is Worlds Best by Beating Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano wants to prove she is female fightings pound for pound #1 by beating Katie Taylor next year.

Trailblazer Taylor and her fellow pound-for-pound star have been linked since as far back as 2018 when the Irish sensation defeated Serrano’s sister Cindy in America.

After a number of false dawns, the 32-year-old appeared set to fight the Irish fight legend in Manchester in May of last year for a career-high purse before the pandemic intervened. Plans to re-fix the bout for Fight Camp then collapsed for financial reasons and Taylor instead rematched Delfine Persoon.

After a cooling-off period talks have begun again and both parties have pointed to a massive March 2022 showdown.

Serrano, who now has Youtuber Jake Paul as part of her team, seems keener than ever, the seven-weight world champion stressing she wants a chance to secure her legacy and join the likes of Taylor and Claressa Shields in the GWOAT debate.

“We’re very competitive and we want to be known as the best,” Serrano explained when speaking to the The Mirror.

“Katie has done a lot and I have my accomplishments, I’ve won world titles at seven different weights and I feel like I am the GWOAT at the lighter weights.

“We have respect for each other, we’re both great world champions and I just can’t wait to finally get this fight over with and prove who is the best fighter in the world: Me.”

There have been constant concerns with regard to Serrano’s desire to take the fight. Many feared the fighter with MMA experience would feign interest only to drag out talks for as long as possible, aware she could earn a bigger purse in the mean time.

However, she claims the time is come and the fight should be made now.

“The timing couldn’t be better,” she said. “I’ve established myself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound female fighters ever, and so has Katie Taylor.

“The fight is always going to be talked about, but now is time for the negotiation, which comes down to Nakisa Bidarian.

“I believe Katie has a mandatory fight in December, and I want to work my weight up if I’m moving up two divisions so I’m hoping to get out once in December as well and work my way up.”