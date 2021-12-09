‘I couldn’t care less’ – Katie Taylor dismisses Sharipova’s secret weapon claims

Firuza Sharipova [14(8)-1] could have trained with a prime Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor [19(6)-0] wouldn’t have raised an eyebrow.

A lot has been made about the fact Kazakh has trained alongside managerial stablemate Sofya Ochigava – the woman the Irish sensation beat to Olympic gold at London 2012 – in preparation for her shot at the Bray fighters four lightweight world titles.

One of the few fighters to ever defeat Taylor, Russian Ochigava is an amateur boxing legend in her own right, is now making her way in the pros, and has potentially provided Taylor’s latest opponent with the keys to a massive upset win.

It’s not something the boxing trailblazer is concerned with nor even paid attention to.

In fact, she “couldn’t care less”.

Many have tried to ruffle the feathers of the Olympic gold medal winner over the five years she has been pro and all have failed.

Taylor has continually turned down invites to play mind games and has done the same ahead of the M&S Bank Arena hosted DAZN broadcast title defence.

“I don’t listen to anything all that they say to be quite honest. After all the different opponents there is nothing I haven’t seen or heard before,” she adds.

Katie Taylor and Firuza Sharipova Final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO and Ring Magazine Lightweight Titles fight on Satuday Night. 9 December 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing with Eddie Hearn

Taylor also points to the futility of her former amateur opponent trying to educate her next pro opponent in all things Katie Taylor nigh on a decade on from their last fight.

“I think I’m a different fighter than I was back then. Regardless of that I never take much notice of stuff like that. Even as an amateur when your fighting against these girls so many times they are all training together and working together, that doesn’t make a difference when you step into the ring. All those girls she’s trained with I’ve actually beaten, so I guess they don’t know me too well.”

“I have my plan she has her plan and we will see who comes out the best. They are very very different fighters as well. I don’t think Sharipova can do what O can and vice versa. I wouldn’t take anything at all from that.”

Taylor is currently a 1/22 betting favorite according to sports betting sites listed here. The challenger is a massive underdog ranging from 8/1 to 11/1 depending where you check – and despite being mandatory challenger has been questioned by some of the Irish stars big name rivals.

However, the 35-year-old reigning champ is adamant she faces a challenge of note this weekend and predicts Sharipova will play her part in an entertaining fight.

“I know she is a very very good fighter. She is my mandatory challenger, she was a good amateur and she comes to fight. She is very busy and has a good engine, so I think it will make for a very good fight. I think it will be edge-of-the-seat stuff. Hopefully not too exciting but I think it will make for an exciting fight, our styles will gel well together.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom