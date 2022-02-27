Eight U18 Champions selected for Ireland v Wales International

Eight newly crowned U18 Irish champions are included in an Ireland squad to fight Wales next week.

Not long after a number of U22 National title winners helped Ireland to a 5-3 win over Scotland in Belfast a number of younger champs will look to do the same against Wales.

The Ireland versus Wales international will take place at the National Stadium on Friday, March 4.

10 bouts, in all, will be boxed in the first international event to be held at the stadium in 2 years.

The card begins at 7pm and will be live-streamed on IABA’s YouTube channel.

WATCH INTERVIEWS WITH ALL THE RECENT U18 CHAMPIONS ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL

51 kg Adam Mc Kenna V Corey Jones

54 kg Gavin Ryan V Joe Williams

63.5 kg Tom Mc Donnell V Cole Rees

67 kg William Bennett V David Blaney

69 kg Jim Donovan V TJ Price

71 kg Bobbi Flood V Luke Corcoran

52 kg Cian O’Toole V Owen Harris

54.5 kg Michael Stokes V Scott Richards

71 kg Jack Gill V Orlando Sotomi

53 kg Ester Lambe V Ffion Wilmott.