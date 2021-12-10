£100,000 on the table – Hennessy willing to pay Florian Marku six figures to fight Stevie McKenna

Hennessy Sports are willing to pay Florian Marku [10(6)-0-10] £100,000 to fight Stevie McKenna [10(9)-0].

The Monaghan fighter has been name dropping the Sky Sports aligned Albain with increasing regularity of late.

The keen to kick on and entertaining welterweight first suggest he wanted to fight the ‘all huff and no puff’ Albanian after watching the 29-year-old defeat French welter Jorick Luisetto in an entertaining eight rounder late November.

During fight week ahead of his London bout tonight, McKenna cranked up the volume and took every opportunity to let Marku know he wanted the fight. In fact, he suggest on numerous occasions that the Boxxer fighter was avoiding him, going as far as to say ‘he sh*t himself so much he dropped in weight’.

Late Friday night McKenna’s promoter Mick Hennessy moved to test that ‘running’ theory by offering Marku six figures to fight ‘The Hitman’.

👀 @FlorianMarku92, £100k is on the table. Will you be man enough to take the fight?



By the way, @shanewatson95, who’s got the better record? 😉 pic.twitter.com/Dc8x5kWiJc — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) December 9, 2021

There is no confirmation an official offer has been registered with Marku’s team but big fight-hungry McKenna will be encouraged nonetheless.

It may also move that might ease some of the frustration surrounding the falling through of his proposed IBF Youth World title.

The Monaghan favourite was due to trade leather with Aziz Quartey [19(18)-5(1)] – in what looked like an interesting clash of punchers – for the progressive strap live on Channel 5.

However, the Ghanaian failed to make weight. Indeed, he missed the welterweight limit by a massive 16lbs, weighing in at 163lbs to ‘The Hitman’s’ 146lbs.

The British Boxing Board of Control wouldn’t sanction the fight as a result, meaning the fight is off and McKenna will have to wait before fighting for a first pro title.

Irish-boxing.com understands McKenna will still see action and appear on the card in Crystal Palace London. Hennessy Sports have managed to secure a very late replacement for the aggressive puncher and he will now fight Jack Dempsey Ewbank [4-4(1)] over six.

Marku is not the first name the ambitious and aggressive fighter has dropped. The entertaining seek and destroy advocate has made it clear he is Conor Benn willing and has in the past said he is ready to fight former sparring partner Ryan Garcia.