Wrestle Mania – Graham McCormack to Fight Pro Wrestler

Floyd Mayweather floored The Big Show, Mike Tyson and Stone Cold Steve Austin went at it, Chuck Wepner and Andre the Giant had a knock, and James Buster Douglas, Joe Fraizer, and even the great Muhammad Ali appeared as guest referees.

Boxers having skirmish in the world of sports entertainment are nothing new and it’s a tradition Graham McCormack [6(1)-1(0)] is set to keep alive.

Years after jumping into the wrestling ring to help out his mate Steve Savage in a homecoming clash versus LJ Cleary, ‘G Train’ will be back in the wrestling ring on March 5.

However, this time he will be invited and will compete officially rather than throw hands in a free for all brawl.

The recent BUI title challenger takes on a professional wrestler in Phil Boyd in an unsanctioned boxing match at St Johns Pavillion early next month.

McCormack and Boyd, have verbal sparred over social media in recent weeks and will now settle their differences on a Pheonix Wrestling show.

Confirming the match online the Limerick southpaw warned Boyd he would be ‘sorry’ he ever asked for the fight and told fans he would ‘break this fool of a man up’.

McCormack will be hoping to be in a boxing ring in his home city for the first time very soon. The McAlister brothers, who manage Edward Donovan and Jason Harty are bringing a five fight card to the City later this spring and the Ian Gaughran managed fighter will feature prominently.

There is also talk he may get a second shot at the BUI Celtic title very soon.