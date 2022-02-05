‘Wow, Wow, Wow’ – Taylor – Serrano Makes Madison Square Garden Ticket History

The presales have proved Katie Taylor’s mega-fight with Amanda Serrano is much bigger than just big.

The eagerly anticipated meeting of pound-for-pound stars have made Madison Square Garden history just days after announcing their April 30 undisputed lightweight world title fight.

The first-ever female fight to headline a show at the iconic New York venue is now the second-highest-grossing boxing presale in the history of one of boxing’s most famous homes.

Only one fight has garnered more pre-sale interest and that was the meeting of former Matthew Macklin foe Gennady Golovkin and former Spike O’Sullivan rival David Lemieux back in 2015.

That fight between the knockout artists sold over 6,000 pre-sale tickets.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the news online on Friday.

WOW WOW WOW!!! #TaylorSerrano become second biggest pre-sale in 140 Years of boxing history @TheGarden – unbelievable! General sale begins today at 12..MSG going to be full come fight night! pic.twitter.com/3jjJwgvfNe — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) February 4, 2022

Hearn was always confident the fight would be well received, speaking in New York last week he said: “This is going to be not just the biggest female fights of all time, but one of the biggest fights of all time. Katie Taylor is a huge draw in Ireland and the UK, Amanda here in the US, both women have headlined on major events around the world.”

However, even the Matchroom boss was shocked by the pre-sale success.

Joel Fisher from MSG Marquee Events is delighted the New York venue is playing host to the fight.



“The reception and reaction to the fight when it was announced was incredible, everyone’s been really supportive, so I want to thank everyone for that. There’s no better place for this fight then Madison Square Garden, to make history, this is a long overdue fight and is the Mecca of boxing. This is where all the famous fighters, the biggest fights in the world have taken place, this is history, we are talking about history.”



“I’m sure that this fight between Amanda and Katie is going to really be something else, something to behold, it’s not only a great fight and history, the first time headlining the Garden, it’s just a great fight that people in boxing want to see. Forget about women just in general, this is just a great fight and it’s going to be a tremendous night.”



Photo Credit – Michelle Farsi for Matchroom/MSG Photos