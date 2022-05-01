Worth the Wait – Edward Donovan has his hand raised again

It was a case of better late than never for Edward Donovan as he extended his unbeaten start to professional life.

The Limerick middleweight recorded a shut-out win at the Caird Hall, Dundee defeating Russian opposition over four rounds in his fourth pro fight.

At one stage it appeared as if the ‘The Dominator’ may not get to see ring action on the show, as the bill was delayed, paramedic issues saw some undercard fights postponed.

However, he eventually got on after the main event and record a routine win.

The former underage amateur standout now plans to fight twice in June and challenge for the World Youth Title before the year is out.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before Saturday’swin he said:

“It’s on to June and I’ve two fights in that month. One in early June and one in late June. Every time we enter the ring we will be stepping up, so I expect the opponents to be tougher in each of those fights. We are looking for a World Youth title before this year is done, so the plan is to step up the rounds and get more fights under my belt. Those two fights are to get me ready for that World Youth shot.”

The victory sees Donovan improve to 4-0.