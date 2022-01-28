Who? – Kate Radomska open to history-making fight with Kristina O’Hara McCafferty

Kate Radomska [1-0] isn’t aware of Kristina McCafferty [1-0] but is open to a historic fight with the Belfast talent.

Both the Waterford light fly and the former amateur of note turned over in 2021, and both fighter’s debut performances lead to Irish Boxing Debut of the Year nominations, which in turn suggest they are more than welcome additions to the Irish pro circuit.

The fact that both are close in weight – Radomska is a light fly and McCafferty has minimumweight aspirations – also prompted fight fans to point out they are well-positioned to make Irish boxing history.

The new to the pro scene fighters could well be the first-ever female Irish title fight participants.

It’s not something Radomska has considered, the fighter, who proved herself domestic keen when she called out Cathy McAleer well before her debut, says she wasn’t aware of McCafferty up and until now.

That might be hard for some to believe considering the Belfast talent has won Elite and Ulster titles as well as Commonwealth Games and major underage medals. However, the Robbie Flynn managed fighter seemed more than genuine when revealing as much- and is open to a fight ‘Irish fans could get behind’.

“I’m not sure who that is,” she says when asked by Irish-boxing.com about the Antrim talent.

“I wasn’t aware there were any other Irish girls fighting between 47 and 49kg. It’s great to hear of more girls turning over in Ireland though, the more the better! I’ll certainly keep an eye out for Kristina now and wish her all the best this year,” she adds before discussing a possible match up

“I’d have to go watch some footage to see what I’m dealing with but I fancy myself against anyone. If there were titles on the line and the fight was on a major platform with a good build up it would no doubt be a big event the Irish fans could get behind!”

Radamoska was speaking whilst in camp for her second pro fight.

The Polish-born daughter of Waterford takes on the experienced and extremely durable Claudia Ferenczi [20(10)-87(4)-8] in Scotland on February 18 and is delighted to be out soo soon in the New Year.

“I can’t wait to get back to work on February 18th. I’m excited to fight at Trump Turnberry, Scotland. Tickets are available from myself and if you can’t make it be sure to tune in via FightZone.TV,” she says going full sales mode.

“I’m delighted to be out so soon in the new year! I was actually scheduled to fight last Friday, January 21st, although the show got cancelled just before I was announced.”

Radomska’s debut was a baptism of fire of sorts but a debut fight she emerged from with serious credit from.

The St Paul’s graduate managed to impress against seasoned and game opposition in former European minimumweight title challenger Judit Hachbold. She returns against a fighter with 117 fights to her name and a Slovak who has been stopped just 4 times in 84 defeats.

Speaking about her debut and the challenge that awaits on a FightZone broadcast card she said: “Judith was a very game fighter and twice EBU challenger who came to win and my next opponent will be no different. I believe I’m fighting Claudia Ferenczi who has over 100 pro bouts, so is a very experienced fighter.”

“My debut was an incredible night and the best feeling ever making my debut ringwalk. The performance itself was tidy, I stuck to the game plan set out by my trainers and got the job done against a very awkward opponent.”

Radomska’s paid bow was indeed ‘tidy’ but probably a bit too entertaining for her team’s liking. She is aware that improvements have to be made and reveals she has had more time to polish the rough diamond ahead of her second career fight.

“Everything pretty much,” she says when asked about what she has been working on.

“To be fair I only had 10 days of professional level training before my debut so the game plan was just to go out and get the job done. This time I’ve been at my gym in Essex since the first week in January working hard with Will Jones and the rest of the stable at Edge Performance Institute. He’s brought me to another level and I’m hitting with real power and spite now so fingers crossed the fans will get to see a KO on the 18th.”