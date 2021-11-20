WATCH – Thomas O’Toole scores HUGE knockout win on Andrade Quigley undercard

Thomas O’Toole [2-0] got the Irish off to an impressive winning start in New Hampshire tonight.

The Connemara light heavy caught the eye with a huge knockout of an undefeated Texan on Matchroom’s latest trip to America.

‘The Kid’, who was supposed to graduate from college on Friday, instead opted to take the fight the DAZN card and has extra reason to celebrate having registered a second successive career knockout.

The southpaw stunned Mark Malone with a backhand left before knocking him out on his feet seconds later.

“I was meant to graduate from college today and when I got the call for this, you can’t turn it down,” O’Toole told DAZN.

“For the last four years I’ve been thinking about my college graduation. I couldn’t wait to celebrate it but being invited to the biggest stage in boxing was amazing. I’m happy to be here.”

November 19, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Thomas O'Toole and Mark Malone during their Matchroom Boxing bout at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH on November 19, 2021. Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

On the finish, the 23-year-old Gaelgeoir added: “I hit him with an overhand left and I seen I wobbled him. So I got him in the corner and then caught him with the same punch and that was it.”

The stoppage means O’Toole has two first-round finishes from two his two pro fights. His debut win and the manner in which it came was expected but there were some opponent concerns heading into Friday’s fight.

Little was known about Malone but he came into the fight undefeated and weighed in 11lbs heavier. However, there was little to be worried about as O’Toole won in an eye-catching fashion.

Speaking before the Celtic Eagles graduates manager Ryan Roach said he wanted the southpaw to make an impression on Eddie Hearn and such a stoppage can only help in that regard.

