Victor Rabei confirms ring return

Victor Rabei [9(2)-0] will fight for the firsts time year in Belgium next month.

‘Slick Vic’ has secured a slot on the third installment of the All Eyez on Brussell’s fight series and will fight a yet to be confirmed opponent on August 29.

The BUI Celtic title winner was last seen in the ring beating Cristian Albata in Spain in September of last year. The Moldovan Dub was due out earlier this year but a hand injury put him on the sidelines -and he has had to watch on as his O’Rourke Gym stablemates wracked up fights.

It’s compounded a frustrating period for the 27-year-old. Rabei looked set for a big 2020 after signing with New York based promotional outfit Star Boxing in late 2019.

The Steven O’Rourke trained lightweight was meant to make his American debut against Omar Bordoy [10(3)-1(0)] before injury and then the pandemic saw the fight fall through twice.

With travel not an option the Rabei was hoping to keep busy this side of the Atlantic while waiting, but he only managed one fight since 2019.

He is back on the bike in Belgium next month fighting on a card that has played host to plenty of entertaining Irish action.

The Belgium cards have played host to testing bouts for the O’Rourke Gym fighters, particularly last time out when Keane McMahon and Tony Brown suffered defeats.



However, Rabei is most likely to be afforded some ring rust-freeing rounds against a journeyman.