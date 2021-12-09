Headline News News Pro News 

Tyson Fury praises ‘imortal’ Katie Taylor

Heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury heaped praise on lightweight champion Katie Taylor ahead of her upcoming fight against Firuza Sharipova.

The Irish sensation defends her four lightweight world titles against the mandatory challenger at the M&S Bank Arena on a DAZN broadcast Matchroom card that also hosts a Caoimhin Agyarko fight.

The latest defence comes just weeks after Taylor celebrated five years as a professional over that time the 35-year-old’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed and the latest to send praise the way of the Bray star is the last man to win the Irish heavyweight title the ‘Gypsy King.’

The WBC heavyweight champion took to his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, sharing an image of Taylor, captioning it with: “She is the immortal of boxing. Get up there my girl @katie_t86.”

It’s not the first time Fury has talked well of the ground breaking star.

Speaking previously he said: “Katie Taylor has set a lot of precedents with female boxing. She made it possible for women to go to the Olympic games and box in Olympics and world championships and all these things. She’s a real gamechanger. She’s done a lot for the sport. So thank you very much, Katie, for what she’s done for boxing. Took it to another level. She’s a very top fighter, and she’s changed the game of boxing as we know it for the better.”

