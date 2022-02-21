Amateur Headline News News 

Tree wins for Ireland on Day 2 of the Strandja Tournament

Jonny Stapleton , , , ,

Team Ireland came away with three wins on the second day of the 73rd Strandja International Tournament.

W50kg Caitlin Fryers opened Ireland’s account with a 5-0 decision win over  Eugenia Anghel (ROU) 

That was followed 10 minutes later in Ring B, when W52kg Carly McNaul was on the right side of a 4-1 decision in her contest with Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan.

Olympian, Michaela Walsh, returned to competitive action for the first time since the Tokyo Games in Sofia today, and came away with a unanimous win over  Lacramioara Perijoc of Romania.

The first Team Ireland boxer in action at Strandja today, W48kg Shannon Sweeney, lost out to Italian, Roberta Bonatti, on a unanimous decision.

Six Irish boxers are in action on Day Three of the tournament:

Reigning W60kg Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, makes her post-Tokyo return to the ring. Also, boxing are W70kg Christina Desmond and Olympian W75kg Aoife O’Rourke.

M57kg Adam Hession, M60kg JP Hale, and M80kg Kelyn Cassidy all have byes and make their tournament debuts tomorrow.

M71kg Luke Maguire is in action on Wednesday.

The tournament is being live-streamed, by ring and session, on the IBA You Tube channel, here. Direct links for each ring and session will become available on Tuesday morning.

Report courtesy of the IABA

Team Ireland Squad:

F48kg Shannon Sweeney

F50kg Caitlin Fryers

F52kg Carly McNaul

F57kg Michaela Walsh

F60kg Kellie Harrington

F70kg Christina Desmond

F75kg Aoife O’Rourke

57kg Adam Hession

60kg JP Hale

63.5kg Dean Clancy

67kg Eugene McKeever

71kg Luke Maguire

80kg Kelyn Cassidy

92kg+ Thomas Maughan

Jonny Stapleton



