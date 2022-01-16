‘Tough’ opponent next for title hopeful Liam Gaynor

Liam Gaynor [7-1] expects to take a serious stride toward a title fight when he fights this spring.

The Bolton based Tallaght fighter has confirmed he will fight for the first time in 2022 in what is becoming a familiar battleground, the Bolton Whites Hotel, on March 12.

The 23-year-old also revealed he is expecting a step up and will fight the kind of opponent that will help him close in on a title shot.

“12th of March Team Gaynor is back out at the Bolton Whites Hotel. Will be against a tough opponent that will set me up for a title later in the year,” Gaynor explained online.

Gaynor put some distance between himself and a surprise defeat to Ed Harrison with two late 2021 wins and made it clear he moves into 2022 domestic title willing and able.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he defeated John Spencer over six rounds in December he said: “I’m going for another busy year. I would love a shot at a Celtic title next year and I’ll try get a decent world ranking. I’m developing into a mature professional and I will definitely be causing upsets next year on big shows.”

“It’s always great being as busy as possible as a professional. Boxing is a short career you need to enjoy and if I can be busy and enjoy it I will.”