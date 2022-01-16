Headline News News Pro News 

‘Tough’ opponent next for title hopeful Liam Gaynor

Jonny Stapleton

Liam Gaynor [7-1] expects to take a serious stride toward a title fight when he fights this spring.

The Bolton based Tallaght fighter has confirmed he will fight for the first time in 2022 in what is becoming a familiar battleground, the Bolton Whites Hotel, on March 12.

The 23-year-old also revealed he is expecting a step up and will fight the kind of opponent that will help him close in on a title shot.

“12th of March Team Gaynor is back out at the Bolton Whites Hotel. Will be against a tough opponent that will set me up for a title later in the year,” Gaynor explained online.

Gaynor put some distance between himself and a surprise defeat to Ed Harrison with two late 2021 wins and made it clear he moves into 2022 domestic title willing and able.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after he defeated John Spencer over six rounds in December he said: “I’m going for another busy year. I would love a shot at a Celtic title next year and I’ll try get a decent world ranking. I’m developing into a mature professional and I will definitely be causing upsets next year on big shows.”

“It’s always great being as busy as possible as a professional. Boxing is a short career you need to enjoy and if I can be busy and enjoy it I will.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Disappointed and honest Jamel Herring reveals Carl Frampton clash may be last

Jonny Stapleton

VIDEO: Paddy Barnes and Michael Conlan talk Commonwealth Games and more

irishboxing

IABA to announce new High Performance Director on Thursday

Joe O'Neill