Tonight’s National U18 and U22 Championship Semi Final Pairings

The Ringside Club at the National Stadium plays host to three days of semi final action this coming weekend.

Young Irish talents from around the country will battle it out for final berths across Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the National U18 and U22 Championships.

Tonight sees the Under-18 Women go at it, with one Under-22 semi-final to be decided.

The IABA will be streaming the bouts on all three days on Joymo, free of charge. You can find all of the streams here and all you need to sign up is an email address.

Friday, January 28th will be streamed here

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18 CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 28TH JANUARY

SEMI FINALS

50kg Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf) V Caoimhe Kinsella (St Anthonys/Pats)

52kg Lucy O’Neill (Ballybough) V Sophie O’Sullivan (Mulhuddart)

52kg Ruby Lynch (St Francis) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)

54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore) V Leah O’Keefe (Kanturk)

57kg Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)

60kg Ella Hanlon (Ballybough) V Leah Lehane (Rylane)

70kg Grace McAllorum (St Davids) V Laura Moran ( St Annes)

81+kg Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair) V Aine Doyle (St Marys New Ross)

81+kg Nasya McJyn Igelige (Clann Naofa) V Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare)

UNDER 22S

52kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise) V Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)