Amateur Headline News News 

Tonight’s National U18 and U22 Championship Semi Final Pairings

Jonny Stapleton ,

The Ringside Club at the National Stadium plays host to three days of semi final action this coming weekend.

Young Irish talents from around the country will battle it out for final berths across Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the National U18 and U22 Championships.

Tonight sees the Under-18 Women go at it, with one Under-22 semi-final to be decided.

The IABA will be streaming the bouts on all three days on Joymo, free of charge and all you need to sign up is an email address.

The IABA will be streaming the bouts on all three days on Joymo, free of charge. You can find all of the streams here and all you need to sign up is an email address.

Friday, January 28th will be streamed here

NATIONAL MEN’S & WOMEN’S UNDER 18 CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022

NATIONAL STADIUM FRIDAY 28TH JANUARY

SEMI FINALS

50kg Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf) V Caoimhe Kinsella (St Anthonys/Pats)

52kg Lucy O’Neill (Ballybough) V Sophie O’Sullivan (Mulhuddart)

52kg Ruby Lynch (St Francis) V Esther Lambe (Setanta L)

54kg Shakira Donoghue (Templemore) V Leah O’Keefe (Kanturk)

57kg Yasmin Meredith (Corinthians) V Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh (Mulhuddart) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)

60kg Ella Hanlon (Ballybough) V Leah Lehane (Rylane)

70kg Grace McAllorum (St Davids) V Laura Moran ( St Annes)

81+kg Cliona Darcy (Tobar Pheadair) V Aine Doyle (St Marys New Ross)

81+kg Nasya McJyn Igelige (Clann Naofa) V Brianna Ryan (St Brigids Kildare)

UNDER 22S

52kg Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise) V Chloe Gabriel (Mulhuddart)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

Mixed Fortunes for Irish title hopefuls in Swindon

irishboxing

Josh Warrington v Carl Frampton – RUNNING ORDER, WHAT TIME, HOW TO WATCH

Joe O'Neill

‘Can’t wait to f”cking dance’ – Craig McCarthy hits back at ‘deluded’ Chris Blaney

Jonny Stapleton