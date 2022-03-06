Third Level Championships – 33 new Irish champions crowned

33 new Irish boxing champions were crowned in the 2022 IATBA Championship finals, boxed at IABA’s National Stadium this weekend.

The Final results are as follows:

60KG JN Max Jeannoit Olympic BC/NCI 3 v 0 Theo Bertrand IT Carlow BC/ITC 63KG JN Stephen Cooney St.Savrs BC/DCU v RSC1 John Gilligan Ballinacarow BC/ITS 69KG JN Adam Brophy Omagh B&G BC/QUB 3 v 0 Samuel O’Donnell GMIT BC/GMIT 75KG JN Conor Finnerty GMIT BC/GMIT 3 v 0 Billy Dermot Kelly Spartan BC/MTUC 81KG JN Keelan Barry Monkstown BC/BIFE 0 v 3 Torin Finnerty GMIT BC/GMIT 86KG JN Bence Feher Maynooth BC/MU v RSC2 Bilal Khan Maynooth BC/MU 91KG JN Josh Monahan GMIT BC/GMIT RSCv Peter Kyselica MTU BC/MTUC 66KG FS Leanne Murphy Togher BC/UL 3 v 0 Shantelle Ritchie Gilford BC/SRC 67KG MS Damien Creavin Olympic BC/GMIT 0 v 3 Matthew McCole Illies GG BC/LYIT 80KG MS Sean Crowley Arklow BC/TUDC RSC2v Eoin Mannion Connemara BC/MTUC 57KG SN Kevin Cummins DCU BC/DCU RSC2 v Tiernan Devine Omagh B&G/QUB 60KG SN Oisin Chelmiah IT Carlow/ITC W/O 75KG SN Israel Bamba IT Carlow BC/ITC 0 v 3 Sam Malone Drimnagh BC/TUDC 81KG SN Christopher O’Neill Clan Naofa/DKIT 3v 0 Josh Slevin NUIG BC/NUIG 86KG SN John Cawley Monkstown BC/TCD v AB2 Favor Ezeobi Dealgan BC/DKIT 91KG SN Arturs Sinkevics MTU BC/MTUC v RSC3 Jean Luc Gninevi Aho TCD BC/TCD 92KG SN Willie John McCarton Gilford BC/UU W/O 60KG MY Eugene White Dealgan BC/SRC W/O 64KG MY Gianni Richmond Cairn Lodge/BMC W/O 81KG MY Sullivan Quinn St.Canices BC/NWRC W/O 91KG MY Garyn McAllister Belfast Met/BMC W/O 56KG MI Jordan O’Donnell Dockers BC/BMC 3 v 0 Mark Pabilona St.Saviours OBA/ICFE 64KG MI Dean Buckley St.Carthages/TUSM 3 v 0 Jacob Marar Monkstown BC/IADT 69KG MI Jamie Duffy East Meath BC/DCU W/O 75KG MI Mikey Keating WIT BC/WIT 3 v 0 Darren Shanahan Muskerry/TUDT 81KG MI Drew Taylor Trojan BC/UL 0 v 3 Jamie McVeigh Trojan BC/NUIG 54KG FS Megan Colman Baldoyle BC/TUDC 3 v 0 Mai Nguyen Maynooth BC/TCD 57KG MS Adam Hession Monivea BC/GMIT 1 v 2 Partyk Adamus Drimnagh BC/NCI 60KG FS Shauna Blaney Navan BC/LYIT 0 v 3 Isabella Hughes St.Marys BC/MU 60KG MS Mustafa Edris Monkstown BC/TCD W/O 63.5 MS Jason Butler Ballinrobe BC/TUSMW v KO1 Darren O’Connor Loughrea BC/NUIG 70KG FS Evelyn Igharo Clann Naofa/DKIT W/O 75KG MS Bryan McNamee Raphoe BC/LYIT 3 v 0 Jack McHugh Monivea BC/GSC

The IATBA says its “committee would like to thank all the boxers who entered and participated, the third-level institution Sports Officers who ensured a smooth and easy access to the event for their boxers, the coaches who do trojan work to prepare their boxers and not forgetting all the referees and judges who facilitated an excellent championship. A massive thanks must also go to the National Stadium Manager Dave McCartney, without his help and assistance, events like these would never take place.”