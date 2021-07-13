Second pro fight date confirmed for John Carpenter

John Carpenter [1(0)-0] will be looking to provide the dessert on a dinner show in the Crowne Plaza on Friday, September 17th.

The very new to the scene super middleweight has secured a second pro fight and will populate a yet-to-be-officially confirmed card in Scotland in less than two months.

The Clondalkin fighter made a relatively out-of-the-blue debut back in June, defeating the tough Ryan Hibbert via the scorecards on a FightZone-broadcast card in Sheffield.

The Pete Taylor-trained fighter now looks to keep the ball rolling in Scotland, no doubt a fighter with no amateur experience will be looking to bank some rounds.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he revealed he was happy to learn on the job in the short term.

“I’ve no amateur experience so I’m just looking to keep it rolling smooth, I’m not looking for anything smooth at the moment. I’m not rushing it. I’m happy to get as many fights in as possible in the next two or even three years and then start looking for titles,” he said before discussing what it’s like to train under Taylor.

“I improve every day under Pete and I’m happy to learn under him. I’m like a sponge and I can’t believe how I’ve improved under Pete and alongside all the lads here.”