Second Pro Date for Irish Boxing Debut of the Year Winner

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [1-0] will look to build on her stunning debut with a second career victory next month.

The Belfast minimum weight starlet has been handed a second pro fight date and returns to the ring on April 29th.

The Commonwealth Games Silver medalist fights a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Hitlon Hotel in Sheffield.

O’Hara McCafferty caught the eye with a brilliant debut performance in November.

The 25-year-old defeated an extremely game Maira Dayana Loyola of Argentina to secure a first career win and eventually pick up the Irish Boxing Awards Debut of the Year Gong in the process.

She now returns next week and competes in a division so sparse that a good win could see her close in on a title shot.