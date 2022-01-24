Rugby World Cup winner to train for grudge boxing bout in Irish amateur club

Former New Zealand rugby star and competitive heavyweight boxer Sonny Bill Williams [8(3)-0] is training for his next fight in a Dublin boxing club.

The Rugby World Cup winner takes on former Aussie Rules bad boy Barry Hall in Sydney on the 23rd of March, in what will be his ninth professional bout.

Williams is using Monkstown BC, the home of the likes of Elite Champions Sean Mari and Jack Marley, as his training base ahead of the grudge match.

The heavyweight, who also excelled in Rugby League, recently revealed he was going to train alongside the Andy Lee coached Tyson Fury and Joseph Parker for the fight and was expected to pitch up in Morecombe. However, it turns out he is camping one on one with Lee in St Joseph Boys sports hall the current home of Monkstown BC.

Williams has competed in the squared circle previously having debuted as far back as 2009, whilst he was competing as a professional rugby player.

He went on to become New Zealand heavyweight champion by beating Clarence Tillman in February 2012 but took a break from boxing in 2015.

The dual code rugby star returned to the ring with a win against Waikato Falefehi last June and is now set for a grudge match of sorts.

