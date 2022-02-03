Robert Burke Reveals ‘Exciting Fight’ Policy

It’s all about ‘exciting fights’ from here one out for Robert Burke [3(2)-1(0)].

The Crumlin fighter got a taste of the spotlight and a massive serving of praise when he fought Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] at very short notice on Celtic Clash 12.

In fact, the Dublin super middle played his part in a Fight of the Year nominated bout that many commentators claim has inspired a change in fighter’s attitude toward domestic scraps.

It’s the type of fight Burke wants to be remembered for being involved in and the kind of occasion he wants to continue to serve up for his fans.

“Win or lose, win or learn, they’re the fights I wanna be in,” Burke explained to Irish-boxing.com.

“We wanna be in exciting fights and have people looking forward to seeing good fights. That’s what I wanna be in from now on.”

The 33-year-old looks set to have his ‘exciting fight’ wish granted again some time in the spring.

He has agreed in principle to rematch Limerick’s Morrissey and could fight his old foe for the vacant super middleweight BUI Celtic title once the fight finds a home.

Win that fight and the Phil Sutcliffe trained pro will be in Irish title pole and will be on course for more exciting fights, with the likes of Kevin Cronin and John Carpenter at the weight.

“I wanna be champion of Ireland, I wanna win this Celtic belt, that’s what I’m here for. I won’t win it fighting journeymen as they’re not from Ireland,” he adds before reflecting on his Fight of the Year candidate.

“It’s not something you expect to happen on two days’ notice but it was a great learning experience and if anything, I’ve learned a lot about myself. Now it’s about rebuilding and getting after it again. Two years ago I was nearly giving it up so when I gave it another go, they’re the fights I wanted.”

Watch the full interview below: