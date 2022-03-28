Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Rebel Rising – Mike Perez continues world title charge with impressive win

Mike Perez took a significant step forward in his cruiserweight world title journey with a victory in Dubai over the weekend.

‘The Rebel’ registered his third straight win since Legacy Boxing brought him back to the fore and ended his three-year ring sabbatical when he successfully defended his WBA Intercontinental title on Saturday.

The Cork based Cuban defeated Vasil Ducar in his first fight of the year and registered a statement victory of sorts in the process.

The 36-year-old former heavyweight prospect became the first man to stop the Czech fighter who gave caused European cruiserweight champion Chris Billiam Smith trouble last year.

Perez systematically broke down Ducar, dropping him in the tenth and doing so much damage his opponent didn’t appear for the eleventh of a fight hosted at the same Duty Free Tennis Stadium Jono Carroll, Tyrone McKenna, TJ Doheny and Rohan Date fought in earlier this month.

Perez’s #9 ranking with the WBA may improve after the win and considering his profile and talent he could be very close to another world title shot.

The win sees Perez improve his slate to 27-3-1 with 18 knockouts, Ducar’s record now reads 10-5-1.

