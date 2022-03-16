Promoter ‘Working Hard to Get Shows Started in Limerick’

Scottish managerial and promotional outfit Northern Sporting Club are not giving up hope of promoting in Limerick in 2022.

The McAlister brothers, David and Matty, had planned to bring pro boxing back to the county for the first time since 2010 this Spring – and were very close to confirming an April show last month.

BUI clearance was received, a venue booked, date picked and local politicians ready to endorse until venue issues arose.

The original venue elected against allowing boxing through their doors and securing alternative premises has proven difficult.

It’s an issue a host of promoters have stumbled across in recent years but it’s not one that will deter the McAlister brothers.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com David McAlister revealed Northern Sports Club will try and stay true to their promises to promoter Edward Donovan and Jason Harty in their home city.

“We were let down by our original venue and we are working hard behind the scenes to get another venue and get shows started in Limerick.”

Harty and Donovan should fight high up any card that comes to Limerick and it’s believed there are plans for other local operators to appear.

Rumour has Lee Reeves [8(6)-1] potentially on the bill, while recent BUI Celtic title challenger Graham ‘G’Train’ McCormack [6(1)-1] is favoured to top the card. Limerick-based Kerry puncher Siobhan O’Leary [3(1)-1] could make her return on any Limerick show while Boxing Ireland’s Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0], who fights in Cork in April would also be keen to appear. It may also provide the perfect platform for Tracey Duggan to debut.

The show would be the first to come to Limerick since local favourite Wille Casey defeated Paulie Hyland in the first-ever all Irish European title fight at University Limerick in November of 2010.

Photo Credit Limerick Now.