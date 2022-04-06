Promoter backs Cacace to make world title moves

Frank Warren believes Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] could get the ball rolling toward a world title shot with victory on the Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte undercard later this month.

The veteran promoter is confident ‘The Apache’ has the talent to compete at the highest level but argues, just as many in Ireland have over the years, that a lack of consistency in terms of fight dates and promotional backing has prevented him from proving that to be the case.

Since teaming up with Queensbury the Belfast 33-year-old, has won the British title and been assured a world title shot awaits if he keeps winning.

Warren believes it will be much easier to deliver on that promise if Cacace defeats former world champion, Jonathan Romero [34(19)-1(1)] , in Wembley Stadium on April 23.

The Queensbury boss claims the former IBF super bantamweight world champion, whose only defeat came against Kiko Martinez in 2013, will help the former Irish Champion inject serious momentum into his career.

“I genuinely believe that as soon as Anthony Cacace gathers some momentum in his career, he has got what it takes to win a world title and securing the WBO International belt will put him firmly on track,” said Warren before warning the Columbian isn’t a soft touch.

Well that’s it confirmed, I’m boxing on the #FuryWhyte undercard against former world champion Jonathan Romero for the WBO intercontinental championship. What a bill to return to after 11 months out of the ring @frankwarren_tv @BTSportBoxing pic.twitter.com/AorKXlvWvK — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) April 5, 2022

“But he is up against a dangerous and experienced opponent in Jonathan Romero and will need to be at his very best on the night.”

Kurt Walker also provides Irish interest on the bill, speaking on his inclusion Warren said: “I would also like to welcome Kurt Walker, the Irish Olympian signed to Top Rank, onto the card.”