One-half of the Irish Fight of the Year confirmed for ‘The Beginning’ card – Jamie Morrissey fights in Cork

One-half of the Irish Fight of the Year has been confirmed for ‘The Beginning’ card.

Jamie Morrissey [2(1)-0] will fight in Cork on the undercard of Tommy Hyde‘s professional debut on April 2.

The Limerick super middleweight was last seen in the ring thrilling his following in a last-minute six-rounder against Dublin’s Robbie Burke – a fight that was subsequently voted The Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year.

It was believed the ‘set the tone’ advocates would rematch on the Nowhere2Hyde promoted card but as of tonight the Shaun Kelly trained fighter’s opponent is TBC, to be confirmed.

Burke has told Irish-boxing.com he is keen and Morrissey has been open about wanting to be domestically involved, so there is still fan hope the rematch will be confirmed as the second all Irish fight on the card alongside the equally mouthwatering Jake Hanney versus Niall O’Connor.

If indeed the repeat is made for the Cork card it should be for the BUI Celtic title and will bring a strap into play into an increasingly interesting division.

For Morrissey, a former Muay Thai Irish champ it represents just his third fight and regardless of the opponent he will rejoice in the fact it’s close to home.

The Boxing Ireland fighter joins the likes of local lad Danny Keating, potential future foe Kevin Cronin, Debut of the Year nominee Dylan Wilson, Waterford’s Rhys Moran as well as O’Connor and Hanney on the undercard of Tommy Hyde topped card.

Speaking after his Celtic Clash 12 win over Burke, Morrissey declared he was on the title path and revealed he believed Burke should join him on the trail.

“A Celtic title is next. That’s what’s next 100 percent, that was promised and part of the deal when taking this fight,” Morrissey explained to Irish-boxing.com

“Burke is the one that deserves it,” he adds passionately when asked about potential opponents.

“Burke has shown balls in and out of the ring and I think he deserves it. I don’t mind who it is, I’ve just proved I’d fight anyone, but Burke has earned a shot. I was told if I took this fight the rematch would be for the title. I know I’m guaranteed the shot now and that man should be guaranteed that now because he is a warrior.”