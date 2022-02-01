Nathan Watson has ‘Sights on a Title’ after Securing Step Up Challenge

Nathan Watson [6(1)-0] takes on the king of Queensland but does challenge for his crown.

The Australian-based Belfast fighter will trade leather with Queensland State welterweight champion Lachlan O’Shea [7(4)-2] on March 4 at the Eatons Hill Hotel.

The brilliantly named Lachlan O’Shea beat David Chand to win the Queensland State title in September of last year and successfully defended it against Ben Horn in December but as of right now won’t put it on the line against Watson in March.

The Belfast fighter is title keen but isn’t upset no strap will be on the line next month. Watson is delighted with the chance to show what he can do in a step-up fight and believes strap season is fast approaching.

“At the moment no it is not for a title but fingers crossed something is coming soon,” Watson told Irish-boxing.com.

“This is a great step up fight for me. It’s my first southpaw challenge as a pro top. These are the fighters and the kind of records I want to fight against. No predictions but I’m 100% confident it will be my hand raised after the fight.”

Watson was one of Ireland’s busiest fighters in 2021 and stepped up in terms of rounds, putting in a 12 months that readied him for bigger and more significant fights.

“Last year was a good year for me. I was in with durable opponents who got me the rounds and I know I have the fitness to do more rounds if needed this year.,” he adds before expanding on what he wants for 2022.

“This year I’ve definitely got my sights on a title. I’m hoping to get back on home soil to see the family too, and there would be nothing better than having a fight while I’m home. I’d love to thank all those at home for all the support I receive by giving them a fight.”