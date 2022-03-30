Murphy and Farrell added to Redemption bill

Colm Murphy and Raudhan Farrell have been added to the MHD Redemption fight card.

The Belfast fighters will provide support to Eric Donovan as he looks to return to winning ways post his defeat two-time Olympic Champion Robeisy Ramirez.

The pair who registered wins on MHD XXI earlier this month will fight in separate bouts at the Europa Hotel on May 14.

‘Posh Boy, Murphy will fight for a third time since turning over, the Dee Walsh trained prospect will be looking to build on victories over Jakub Laskowski and Sam Melville.

For Farrell it’s a case of – you wait four years for a pro fight and two come at once.

The super bantamweight hopeful finally got his debut over the line on March 19 and will be delighted with the chance to add momentum to his delayed pro start.

Speaking after his most recent win Murphy said : “I’m ready to go whenever, I’m fit as f*ck year round and these small shows here really build you on your pro journey. Hopefully, Mark believes I’m ready for TV now but I’ll leave that up to him.

“I’m always up for a challenge and a scrap when challenges arise I feel that’s when I rise but I’m with Mark and he has it all in his head he knows what he is doing and Dee has confidence in me, so I’m looking forward to seeing whats next.”

Farrell who fought on the same card said: “It was very emotional there at the end. This meant a lot to me. I had five debuts cancelled so it was good to get that hand raised in front of my fans.”