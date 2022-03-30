Headline News News Pro News 

Murphy and Farrell added to Redemption bill

Jonny Stapleton ,

Colm Murphy and Raudhan Farrell have been added to the MHD Redemption fight card.

The Belfast fighters will provide support to Eric Donovan as he looks to return to winning ways post his defeat two-time Olympic Champion Robeisy Ramirez.

The pair who registered wins on MHD XXI earlier this month will fight in separate bouts at the Europa Hotel on May 14.

‘Posh Boy, Murphy will fight for a third time since turning over, the Dee Walsh trained prospect will be looking to build on victories over Jakub Laskowski and Sam Melville.

For Farrell it’s a case of – you wait four years for a pro fight and two come at once.

The super bantamweight hopeful finally got his debut over the line on March 19 and will be delighted with the chance to add momentum to his delayed pro start.

Speaking after his most recent win Murphy said : “I’m ready to go whenever, I’m fit as f*ck year round and these small shows here really build you on your pro journey. Hopefully, Mark believes I’m ready for TV now but I’ll leave that up to him.

“I’m always up for a challenge and a scrap when challenges arise I feel that’s when I rise but I’m with Mark and he has it all in his head he knows what he is doing and Dee has confidence in me, so I’m looking forward to seeing whats next.”

Farrell who fought on the same card said: “It was very emotional there at the end. This meant a lot to me. I had five debuts cancelled so it was good to get that hand raised in front of my fans.”

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

No Demons for Donovan ahead of ring return

Jonny Stapleton

Cruz backs Frampton to beat Avalos

irishboxing

Martinez says its personal and hints he might try and fight on the back foot

irishboxing