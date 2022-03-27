More MAYhem at the Mossley for Thomas O’Toole

Thomas O’Toole [3(2)-0] fights for the second time this year in May.

The Galway light heavy is fast becoming one of Ireland’s busiest pros after being handed his fourth pro date since turning over in late September of last year.

The Fighter Locker prospect next goes to work on a Vertex Promotions show on May 14.

‘The Kid’ returns to Moseley’s On the Charles, Dedham, a venue that’s hosted two of his three pro fights to date, to take on a yet to be confirmed opponent on a ‘Mayhem at Mossley’s’ show.

O’Toole was last seen dealing with a ‘dangerous’ American with relative ease on a St. Valentine’s Day Massacre card.

Larry Pryor represented a step up but O’Toole handled him, won every round, and registered a 60-54, 60-54, 60-54 points win.

It was the first time The Celtic Eagles graduate went the distance since turning over, having scored two first-round knockouts in his previous fights, and he showed he had the stamina for six.

O’Toole was hoping for a second Matchroom appearance and a slot on the Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano April 30 undercard. Announcing a May 14 date suggests there has been no movement on that front as of yet, although he will be in camp and presumably ready if a call does come.