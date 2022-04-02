Massive Munster Lock uses Limerick Boxing Club to get back to full fitness

Ken Moore of St Francis BC quite literally has a big job on his hands as he helps nurse RG Snyman back to full fitness.

The Munster second row will work with the coach and frequent the famous Limerick City boxing club as he steps up his rehab.

The South African signed for Munster in the summer of 2020 he suffered a torn ACL on his debut and required minor surgery after a setback in rehabilitation.

The 27-year-old made his long-awaited return from injury in Munster’s opening 2021–22 United Rugby Championship fixture in September 2021, and scored his first try for the province a week later. However, before October was done the popular second row was on the injury list again after he suffered a re-rupture of his cruciate.

The 6’9 athlete, who signed a two-year contract extension with Munster in January, has added boxing to his fitness regime as he bids to get fit enough for a rugby return and has been training down in St Francis.

Speaking online St Francis coach Ken Moore said: “Delight to be asked to help Munster and South African star RG Snymam get back to full fitness, we had our first session in St Francis today. Tremendous athlete, sizeable fellow, and a really nice guy, I look forward to working with him in the coming weeks and months.”

Unlike Rugby World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams, who trains under former St Francis amateur Andy Lee or the Mark Dunlop managed former Scottish second row Nick Campbell, Snyman has not fight intentions and is just using boxing as a fitness tool.