It’s Official Tommy Hyde Turns Pro – Exciting Debut Confirmed

It’s official Tommy Hyde has joined the pro ranks – and will start pro life with a bang on April 2.

The popular Cork fight turns over under his father’s Nowhere2Hyde banner and looks set to be a welcome addition to a light heavyweight division populated by some fellow recent standout amateurs.

The three-time Irish champion debut’s as the main attraction of a show set for a Big Top Tent at the Glen GAA grounds.

Nowhere2Hyde will bring the first show back to Ireland, outside of Belfast since Martin Horgan ran a show in the Neptune Stadium in 2019.

Hyde tops the bill and Irish-boxing.com understands plans are in place to have local lad Danny Keating on the card, whilst the bill should also host the rematch of the Irish Boxing Award Fight of the Year between Jamie Morrissey and Robbie Burke, plus Kevin Cronin should make his super middleweight debut on the bill.

Hyde, who to many fight fans was the kid that lived the dream of traveling the world in the corner of the likes of Hassan N’Dam and Guillermo Rigondeaux, whom his father managed, enjoyed underage and Intermediate Irish success and was most recently a part of a very interesting Elite light-heavyweight scene.

He now joins fellow former amateur’s of note Joe Ward, Tony Browne and Thomas O’Toole in the pro ranks and could well be joined by Emmett Brennan soon.

“Since I started boxing at the age of seven it’s been a dream to box as a professional in Cork,” the 22-year-old said.

“I grew up going to world championship shows all over the world and I’ve always wanted to fight at that level. On April 2 I will take the first steps to getting there.”