How to Watch Michael Conlan vs Leigh Wood – Time – Running Order

Michael Conlan will attempt to become WBA ‘regular’ world champion tonight.

The Belfast featherweight challenges Leigh Wood for the title on top of a Matchroom show in Nottingham.

The eagerly anticipated clash will be broadcast on DAZN and tops a bill that also includes fights for Caoimhin Agyarko, Gary Cully, and Thomas Carty.

The Olympic medal winner could be in the ring any time from around 10pm.

Nottingham, UK: Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan Weigh In ahead of their WBA Featherweight World Title fight tomorrow night. 11 March 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Michael Conlan

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom.

WOOD VS. CONLAN WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER17:30 GMT LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL



6 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest

THOMAS WHITTAKER HART 12st 10lbs 2oz v BEN THOMAS 12st 8lbs 9oz

(Liverpool, England) (Bolton, England)



followed by



6 x 3 mins International Heavyweight contest

THOMAS CARTY 17st 5lbs 4oz v MICHAL BOLOZ 16st 8lbs 4oz

(Dublin, Ireland) (Nowy Sacz, Poland)



followed by



4 x 3 mins International Bantamweight contest

NICO LEIVARS 8st 8lbs 1oz v JOSE HERNANDEZ 8st 9lbs 5oz

(Mansfield, England) (La Concepcion, Nicaragua)



followed by



19:00 GMT LIVE ON DAZN



10 x 2 mins International Super-Lightweight contest

SANDY RYAN 10st 4lbs 8oz v ERICA ANABELLA FARIAS 10st 1lbs 1oz

(Derby, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



followed by



10 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

GARY CULLY 9st 8lbs 6oz v MIGUEL VAZQUEZ 9st 8lbs 1oz

(Naas, Ireland) (Guadalajara, Mexico)



followed by



10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title

TERRI HARPER 9st 7lbs 4oz v YAMILA BELEN ABELLANEDA 9st 8lbs 3oz

(Denaby Main, England) (Buenos Aires, Argentina)



followed by



10 x 3 mins WBA International Middleweight Title

CAOIMHIN AGYARKO 11st 5lbs 3oz v JUAN CARLOS RUBIO 11st 5lbs 5oz

(Belfast, Northern Ireland) (Zapopan, Mexico)



followed by



12 x 3 mins WBA Featherweight World Title

LEIGH WOOD 8st 13lbs 8oz v MICHAEL CONLAN 8st 12lbs 6oz

(Nottingham, England) (Belfast, Northern Ireland)