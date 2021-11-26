Uncategorized 

How to Watch Kristina O’Hara McCafferty’s debut – Channel- Time- Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty punches for pay for the first time tonight.

The talented Belfast fighter revealed her pro path plans earlier this year and was confirmed as Unified Promotions first signing in August.

Now the 25-year-old EU Youth gold, European Youth silver and Commonwealth silver medal winner is on the verge of her first pro fight and will trade professional leather tonight.

O’Hara-McCafferty will fight Mayra Dayana Loyola up at super flyweight on a Dinner Show at the Doubletree by Hilton in Sheffield.

The show and the Belfast fighters fight will be televised on Sporty Stuff TV. Sky Channel 437 and Freesat 250.

The action will be broadcast live from 10:00pm.

And the running order is as follows:

Pettitt v Scaife (6 x 2 minutes)

McDonald v Borisov (4 x 3)

O’Hara v Loyola (4 x 2)

Parker v Ivanova (4 x 2)

Gallagher v Ruegg (6 x 2)

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

