How to Watch Kristina O’Hara McCafferty’s debut – Channel- Time- Running Order

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty punches for pay for the first time tonight.

The talented Belfast fighter revealed her pro path plans earlier this year and was confirmed as Unified Promotions first signing in August.

Now the 25-year-old EU Youth gold, European Youth silver and Commonwealth silver medal winner is on the verge of her first pro fight and will trade professional leather tonight.

O’Hara-McCafferty will fight Mayra Dayana Loyola up at super flyweight on a Dinner Show at the Doubletree by Hilton in Sheffield.

The show and the Belfast fighters fight will be televised on Sporty Stuff TV. Sky Channel 437 and Freesat 250.

The action will be broadcast live from 10:00pm.

And the running order is as follows:

Pettitt v Scaife (6 x 2 minutes)

McDonald v Borisov (4 x 3)

O’Hara v Loyola (4 x 2)

Parker v Ivanova (4 x 2)

Gallagher v Ruegg (6 x 2)