How to Watch Keane McMahon – Jahyae Brown -Time – Running Order

Jonny Stapleton

Keane McMahon [7(4)-2(1)] could change his career with a victory in New York tonight.

Things have the potential to heat up for ‘The Ice Man’ as he populates the undercard of the eagerly anticipated world title undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theather.

The Steven O’Rourke trained fighter takes on undefeated American Jahyae Brown [10(8)-0] on Top Rank promoted televised bill.

The fight takes place on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith’s WBC, IBF and WBO light heavyweight world title unification bout.

The main event and a fight between recent Eric Donovan foe, Robeisy Ramirez and Abraham Nova will be broadcast on Sky Sports but McMahon’s bout won’t be broadcast in the UK or Ireland.

The pairs clashes will be available to view in America on ESPN+

Undecard coverage starts at 11:30pm Irish time with McMahon expected in the ring any time from 11:45.

The reverse running order is below[subject to change]:

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr., 12 rounds, WBC/IBF/WBO Light Heavyweight World Titles
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Abraham Nova, 10 rounds, Vacant USBA & WBO Global Featherweight Titles
ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT)

Bruce Carrington vs. Adrian Leyva, 6 rounds, featherweight
Jahi Tucker vs. D’Andre Smith, 6 rounds, welterweight
Floyd Diaz vs. Daniil Platonovschi, 6/4 rounds, junior featherweight
Troy Isley vs. Donte Stubbs, 6 rounds, middleweight
Wendy Toussaint vs. Asinia Byfield, 8 rounds, junior middleweight
Jahyae Brown vs. Keane McMahon, 6 rounds, junior middleweight

