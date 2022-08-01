How to Bet on Boxing Online in Ireland in 5 Easy Steps

Betting on sports via online gambling sites has been readily available for Irish citizens for two decades and with every year, more and more boxing alternatives have appeared. Today, there are hundreds of sites that seemingly let you place bets on Irish boxing pros such as Katie Taylor, Andy Lee and Carl Frampton, as well as a ton of other boxers, boxing matches and championships.

In this article, we’ll go through the steps required to get started betting on boxing online from Ireland.

Sign up With a Legitimate Casino/Bookmaker

These days, casino and betting go hand in hand. You will rarely find a bookmaker that isn’t offering casino games as well. However, you can easily ignore the casino section if you aren’t into that type of gambling.

Finding a legitimate casino/bookmaker is important to avoid any trouble with your bets and collecting your winnings. We recommend choosing a site with a long industry presence and good reputation. For instance, Unibet that’s been active since 1997 or LeoVegas that is well-known and praised by most players.

If you decide to find a site on your own, it is recommended to only bet on those that are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority or the Irish Revenue Commissioners. These entities provide the best player protection.

Signing up for a casino/bookmaker is a quick process. You’ll be asked to enter your name, address, date of birth, e-mail address and possibly also your phone number. It’s important to provide the correct details as these will be verified at some point.

Make a Cash Deposit and Claim Your Bonus

All bets placed at bookies are made via a virtual balance that your gambling account has to be funded with. Depositing money to this can be done via several popular payment methods, such as Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafe Card and even PayPal. However, the options will vary from one bookmaker to another.

Making deposits is normally free with no fees charged. The minimum deposit is usually €10 or €20. However, if you want to start lower, there are casinos and sports betting sites accepting deposits from as low as €1 that offer betting on boxing. One such example is 22Bet.

Most bookmakers offer new players a bonus on their first deposit. This can be a free bet valued at a certain amount or extra money to bet with. Claiming such a bonus is normally done as you make your deposit. It’s important to note that the bonuses come with certain rules, referred to as terms and conditions. We highly recommend reading through these thoroughly.

Choose Your Boxing Bet and Select Your Markets

With money on your account, navigate to the sports betting section of the gambling site and locate boxing among the many sports that are listed. You will find plenty of boxing matches that haven’t started yet, as well as a live section with matches that are currently running. It’s possible to bet on both.

Find the boxing match you are interested in and you will see all markets available for it. These markets are your betting options. For many matches, it is not only possible to bet on the winner of the match. You can also bet on the total score in the match, what round a boxer will win in, how a boxer will win and more.

The odds for each market are shown right next to it. These odds show you how much you can win. For instance, odds of 2.00 means that you will win twice as much as you stake if your prediction is correct.

Enter the Amount to Stake and Confirm Your Bet

By selecting a market, you will be able to enter the amount you want to stake. You can also select multiple markets which will be added to the same betting slip. On this slip, you can decide whether you want to bet on each individual market separately or if you want to combine them.

If you bet separately (known as playing singles), you would have to enter an individual stake for each market. If you combine the markets (known as a combination bet or accumulator bet), a single stake is entered for all of them.

By combining markets, the odds for each market are multiplied by each other. This will boost your potential winnings. However, in order to win, all of your predictions have to be correct. If you fail one, you fail all. This is not the case with individual bets.

Once you’re happy with your selections, simply confirm the bet and the staked amount will be charged from your virtual balance. The betting slip can then be found under your account profile.

Collect Your Winnings and Cash out

If your boxing bet is won, the amount you staked and the profits from it will be automatically credited to your virtual account balance. This usually happens within a few minutes up to a few hours after the boxing match is finished.

The money can be used to place additional bets or be cashed out via your preferred payment method. Withdrawing the money is easy. Under your account profile, you can request a withdrawal and once done, the casino/bookmaker will process it. They usually do this within 48 hours.

However, for the first cashout, it is common that verification is required. This means that a photocopy of an ID, as well as a utility bill (or another document that can prove your address), has to be provided. At legit bookmakers, this can safely be uploaded under your account profile.