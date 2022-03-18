Home is Where the Harty is – Limerick Prospect Ready for Tough Irish Debut

Jason Harty [2-0] has set his sights on winning a title before the year is out.

The Limerick prospect kick starts his year in Belfast this weekend, fighting on the first show to come to Ireland in 2022 when he appears on the MHD XI bill at the Europa Hotel.

The underage European medal winner and teen National Elite Champion is hoping it’s the first of many scraps in a year that ends with a title win.

“This year I’m hoping to get as many fights as I can. I want to improve my boxing skills get better with each fight the and get a title by the end of the year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Richard Helm [1(1)-1-1] provides the opposition on the Dinner Show. The Rochdale native looks somewhat of a test for a young fighter in just his third fight. Helm, 35, knocked out a previously unbeaten fighter in February before drawing with a 3-0 prospect earlier this month.

Harty knows a challenge awaits but is confident his skill set will see him through.

“I’m expecting a tough opponent,” he adds. “He is going to come to win just like myself. But I plan on just outboxing him.”

The fight is the OLOL graduates’ first as a pro in Ireland. It’s not a homecoming per se, as it’s still a good distance from Limerick, but the Northern Sports Club fighter is still excited by the prospect of fighting in front of Irish fans.

“It’s good to have a fight in Ireland the crowds being back makes it more exciting. I will have more fans there and there should be a great atmosphere.”