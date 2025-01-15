Hearn Willing to Pay Double Benn – Eubank Stadium Costs to Get Katie Taylor to Croke Park

Eddie Hearn suggests Matchroom could fit some of the bill to ensure Katie Taylor gets her dream Croke Park outing.

The Matchroom boss has always been a Croke Park advocate and on more than one occasion has expressed a desire to deliver a massive Jones Road fight night for the Irish Icon.

Similarly, the Essex fight maker has always pointed to cost and expense as to why it hasn’t happened as of yet.

Hearn claimed GAA Headquarters cost substantially more than Wembley when it came to a fight night and Matchroom were not willing to foot the bill.

That may no longer be the case!

Speaking to Irish media in Belfast, where he was to officially launch the Crocker – Donovan bill, the DAZN alligned promoter says the revenue generated from Netflix broadcasting Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano would lessen the blow of Croker’s costs.

“I really feel like, with the success of the fight and the audience (on Netflix) that fight now generates so much money that it might be easier to suffer some of the costs of Croke Park. There’s two things that Katie wants to do: Croke Park and Vegas.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn, Katie Taylor

“They (the GAA) have never been against it. I don’t think they’re queueing up to do a fight but they’ve never said: ‘We don’t want to do it’. We’re doing Conor Benn versus Chris Eubank jnr and it won’t be far off half the price to do it at Tottenham Hotspur than it is to do it at Croke Park – it’s close to double.”

Hearn, who previously asked for government assistance with regard to Croker, also suggested he felt the game changing sports star was closer to retirement than ever after her Texas bout with Serrano.

“After the last fight Katie said to me, I can’t remember the exact words, but something like: ‘It’s getting hard’,” he explained.

“I said: ‘It’s been hard for the last three years!’ If she had said to me then ‘I’m done’ I wouldn’t have been surprised but she quickly snapped back. I expect her to fight in the summer and my gut feeling is she’ll fight Serrano again.”