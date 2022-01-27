‘He just told me to ‘f*ck off’’ – McKenna Not so Politely Turned Down Eliminator in Favour of Prograis Test

Crazy’ Tyrone McKenna’s desire to entertain has seen him turn down a winnable eliminator in favour of fighting one of the best light welterweights on the planet according to Jamie Conlan.

It was yesterday confirmed ‘The Mighty Celt’ will fight former world champion Regis Prograis [26(22)-1(0)] on a Probellum card in Dubai on March 19.

The Conlan Boxing boss, who helps guide the career of the Belfast southpaw, recently told Irish-boxing.com he had other ideas for the war-loving southpaw but was put in his place when they were suggested.

Conlan was delighted with himself having worked to get the Pete Taylor trained fighter an eliminator of sorts with British and Commonwealth champion Sam Maxwell – only for McKenna [22(6)-2(0)-1] to burst his bubble.

The Oliver Plunketts graduate had other ideas and let the fighter turned fight maker know.

“I said let’s fight Sam Maxwell in an eliminator, I think it’s a good fight with something at the end of it,” Conlan explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He just told me to ‘f*ck off’. I honestly thought I was bringing him good news but he said ‘that’s bad news’. Tyrone is different, very different. He is the next level crazy… try and explain to him to take a certain fight to set up a good fight here, or go this way and take advantage of this opportunity… he doesn’t want to listen.”

McKenna has been vocal about making entertaining his sole career goal, hence picking Prograis over Maxwell and the expletives sent the way of Conlan.

All though he might not know it, it appears ‘The Mexican’ only has himself to blame. Speaking to Irish-boxing.com back in 2016 McKenna was inspired by Conlan’s run of Fight of the Year contenders.

“He’s probably one of the most exciting fighters in Ireland and the UK at the moment. That is what boxing fans want to see and hopefully, I can do the same in the near future.”