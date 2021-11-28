Gayn-ing Ground – Liam Gyanor closes in on title shot with Bolton win

Liam Gaynor registered his second win of 2021 in England last night.

The Tallaght native defeated John Spencer on a nine-fight VIP Promotions card at Bolton Whites Hotel.

The Bolton based Dub shut out the English fighter over six and has his hand raised after a 60-54 win.

The last time Gaynor went six he suffered surprise defeat to Ed Harrison in March of last year, this win sees the prospect put further distance between himself and that reverse whilst putting a longer distance victory on his record.

The 23-year-old now goes into 2022 title eligible.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com ealier this year Gaynor said he wanted to work his way to an early 2022 title shot and the BUI lightweight Celtic title will be on his radar.

“I’ve been inactive for 19 months now so I need to catch up on my career so a nice run of fights would be fantastic to achieve over the next few months.

“Over the next few months I’ve got one fight scheduled for before Christmas but hopefully get a call up for another show somewhere along the line even a nice step up domestically set myself up for a title shot in the new year.”

The win sees Gaynor improve to 7-1 while Spencer slips to 0-2.